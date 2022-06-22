MadameNoire Featured Video

Saweetie just gave her iced-out fans a reason to shop.

One June 21, the rapper and busy businesswoman announced her latest partnership — a collaboration with Crocs for the release of a Jibbitz collection.

“My fans can now put the icing on any outfit using the Jibbitz charms I designed alongside Crocs — one of my favorite brands and one that values self-expression as much as I do,” the “ICY GRL” rapper said in a statement.

The drop of Crocs accessories includes cool-toned Jibbitz with snowflakes, butterflies and silver pomp-pomps.

There are also two Jibbitz that are Saweetie-inspired phrases — one that reads “icy season,” and another that says “Tap In.”

As Saweetie fans already know, the latter phrase references her 2020 single of the same name.

Shoppers of the collection have access to the “Saweetie Crocs” virtual store which is decked out in pink and blue and exudes the rapper’s aesthetic.

The site additionally features a cute matching game where online visitors can pair photos of Saweetie’s Jibbtiz with one another.

The latest drop doesn’t come as a surprise since Saweetie’s made various business moves to expand her ICY empire’s reach.

For example, the rapper’s latest Crocs collaboration follows up on the Hidden Valley Ranch-inspired drop she did with the footwear brand last year.

Fans can enter into a limited-time drawing for their chance to purchase a pair of Crocs bundled with Saweetie’s new Jibbitz™ pack, according to the drop’s site.

Since the collection’s styled with both a pair of pink and blue Crocs, fans can enter the drawings for both, although they may only win one.

If you’re interested in learning more about the score a chance at the ICY Jibbitz collection, click here.

