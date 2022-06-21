MadameNoire Featured Video

Beyoncé broke the internet last night with the release of her new single “Break My Soul.” On the house-inspired track, we were delighted with a surprise feature from Big Freedia.

On the song, Freedia chants “Release ya anger, release ya mind / Release ya job, release the time / Release ya trade, release the stress / Release the love, forget the rest.”

On Twitter, the Queen of Bounce shared how enthused she was to be featured on another track with Beyoncé.

“It feels surreal to be on the track with the Queen Beyoncé once again I’m so honored to be apart of this special moment I’m forever grateful lord,” she wrote. “Someone please catch me.”

“Break My Soul” samples Big Freedia’s song “Explode” from her 2014 project Free Your Mind.

Big Freedia was also featured on “Formation” back in 2016. Hopefully she will get to be in the “Break My Soul” video since she wasn’t in the video for “Formation.” In 2020, she explained her absence.

“I’m not worried about being in no video,” she said on The Wendy Williams Show. “But they did call about doing the video, but I was on tour and it was shot in New Orleans. So I missed it.”

When Bey called for her to be on “Formation” she couldn’t believe it.

“It was a total shocker when I got a call from Beyoncé’s publicist and she said Beyoncé wanted me to get on this track,” she told Fuse. “When I heard the track and the concept behind it, which was Beyoncé paying homage to her roots (New Iberia, La.), I was even more excited! It was one of the most amazing experiences of my life and I was beyond honored to work with the original Queen B. I think it turned out amazing too!”

Big Freedia first met Beyoncé at her mother Tina Lawson’s 60th birthday party, which she was personally invited to by Solange.

