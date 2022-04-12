MadameNoire Featured Video

Solange is trending for reasons connected to her stardom. Instead of talking about a new single or album, fans are inserting their two cents about the drama surrounding her teenage son, Daniel Julez Smith.

The 17-year-old became a trending topic after an OnlyFans personality named Adore posted their text messages online claiming to be from Smith. In the thread, they talk about being intimate and joke about having a baby together but things got serious when Adore said if Smith impregnated her, taking a Plan B wouldn’t be an option. In a later conversation, they were discussing a recent meet up where she asked him why he ejaculated inside of her. Adore then doubled down on her decision to not take a Plan B and Smith got heated. In the screenshot of the conversation she claims was between her and Smith, he then told her “that makes you so much less attractive” and that he was going to distance himself from her because she was too attached.

“If you have a kid, I need to mentally get ready for that,” Smith allegedly wrote her. “So that’s what I’m doing.”

Smith later spoke out and said the story is false. He also posted a screenshot of a text he alleged is from Adore telling him to say that what she was saying was fake.

“Now usually I wouldn’t speak on this typa stuff but this time I’m not gonna let y’all drag my family for something that is fabricated. This text was from today, she wants y’all to know its fake..,” he shared on his Instagram story.

Adore then snapped at Smith for trying to make her look like a liar.

“Now you tryna make it seem like I’m a liar, weird-a** boy TF,” she posted on her Instagram story with another screenshot. “Don’t try to make it seem like I’m lying oddball, [you know] what I meant tryna make me look like a liar no sir.”

It’s not clear if Adore is actually pregnant. Either way, there was a lot of chatter on the internet. While fans were disappointed that Solange was trending because of gossip and not an album, others were pointing out that if her son became a teenage father, it would be repeating a cycle she started. Take a look at some of the tweets below.