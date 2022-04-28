MadameNoire Featured Video

Blac Chyna sued the Kardashian-Jenner family because she believes they killed the second season of her reality show, Rob & Chyna. But the topic of the show is taking a backseat to all of the violent allegations coming out against Chyna.

Corey Gamble, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner have all testified about her alleged physically abusive behavior towards Rob Kardashian. Her mother Tokyo Toni shot down claims that her daughter is violent.

“She’s not violent. Chyna is soft,” she told TMZ. “She’s not violent at all.”

Toni, who was recently banned from attending the trial, said she still goes in order to report the truth about what is going on.

“If I’m not here and I don’t put this out, the public won’t know nothing,” she added. “I am the one that’s putting it out. Court chronicles. That’s me.”

She went on to add that the Kardashians are “the most violent people” and it can be seen on their show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Rob Kardashian said blatantly that Chyna, born Angela White, tried to kill him at one point during his testimony, FOX reported. He added that she has wrapped an iPhone cord around his neck when trying to strangle him, hit him with a metal rod and held a gun to his head twice. He also said that during their brief relationship that “she was on cocaine and alcohol.”

“I always tried to protect her even when she has a gun to my head,” he said during his testimony.

Even though they were engaged, Kardashian said their relationship wasn’t real love.

“It was never a real type of love or else we would have been married,” he said.

Gamble testified about what he saw during an alleged assault at the hands of Chyna against Kardashian in December 2016. He claimed that he went to Kylie Jenner’s home, where the then couple was living, to intervene during an altercation and witnessed Chyna in a drunken rage assaulting Kardashian.

“Whatever was in her hand, she threw down,” he said. “She grabbed a long charger cord on the ground and started whipping it at him and started hitting him.”

When Kardashian was trying to leave, Gamble said that Chyna “was punching him in the back of the head, and threw a chair at the front of the car, and then tried to throw a patio table, which I took from her.”

Blac Chyna is seeking $100 million in this lawsuit.

