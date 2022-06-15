MadameNoire Featured Video

In honor of Pride Month, Lil’ Nas X wants the dictionary to up their vocabulary. On Twitter, the Grammy-nominated rapper suggested that “bussy” be added to the list of definitions.

“for Pride Month it’s really important that our government finally takes a stand and adds bussy to the dictionary,” he tweeted.

Surprisingly, Dictionary.com answered Lil’ Nas X’s plea and didn’t oppose the idea.

“we added WAP to the dictionary, so anything’s possible,” they replied.

In case you didn’t know, “bussy” is a portmanteau of “boy p****,” referring to the anus.

Lil’ Nas X doesn’t hold his tongue when it comes to what’s on his mind and will vent via social media with no hesitation. Before he called for “bussy” to be added to the dictionary, the “Call Me By Your Name” singer slammed BET for not nominating him for anything at this year’s BET Awards.

“thank you bet awards. an outstanding zero nominations again,” he said in a now-deleted tweet. “black excellence!”

When people questioned why he felt he deserved a nomination, he pointed out that the success of his album and last three singles couldn’t be denied.

“idk maybe 3 of the biggest songs of last year & a critically acclaimed album,” he tweeted. “i feel like that should’ve helped me a bit.”

The Atlanta native made it clear that him calling out BET was bigger than a nomination. He shared that Black gays don’t get the consistent recognition they deserve.

“doesn’t even have to be me nominated,” he continued. “i just feel like black gay ppl have to fight to be seen in this world and even when we make it to the top mfs try to pretend we are invisible.”

His hometown made sure to acknowledge him and his impact when he was given his own day.

City councilman Antonio Brown, who is also gay, said the 23-year-old was worthy of this because he has “made a considerable impact on the LGBTQ community by reshaping how society accepts LGBTQ artists within the music industry, and empowering others to break barriers and be more open, expressive, and personal through music and art.”