Cardi B’s stripper days are behind her but she still reminisces about the racks she took home every night. In a recent Twitter post, she said when she visits strip clubs she also thinks about how much cash she would’ve stacked if she was working that night.

“Every time I go to a strip club I start calculating in my head how much I would of made that night if I was still stripping,” she tweeted. “I don’t know why ….I just automatically do that.”

Cardi B has been very transparent about her days working the pole. The 29-year-old started stripping in order to escape an abusive partner. Not only was she shy but she was also ashamed about taking that route.

“When I first entered the strip club, I was really shy,” she told Mariah Carey for Interview Magazine. “I felt really uncomfortable. I felt very ashamed. There were times when I was crying, like, ‘Oh my gosh, if my mom or my dad found out, they’d be so humiliated.’ But I needed the f****** money.”

The “Rumors” rapper wasn’t trying to get rich at first. She just wanted enough money to get away from her abuser. Since she had been kicked out of her parents’ house, going home wasn’t an option.

“I just wanted enough money to rent a room,” she said. “That’s how desperate I was to get the f*** out of the situation I was in.”

The shyness and shame faded as she continued to strip. Dancing gave her the confidence boost she needed.

“I felt on top of the world,” she said. “I felt so untouchable and so sexy, because there were rappers that all these girls lust over who would come to the strip club and request me to go to their section.”

Cardi B “don’t dance no more,” she make different “money moves,” but she has a pole installed in her bedroom.