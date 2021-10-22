MadameNoire Featured Video

They don’t call her Kash Doll for nothing.

Before Kash Doll was a femcee, she was working the stage at a strip club called The Sting in her hometown of Detroit, Michigan, back on 2012. In a recent conversation with fellow D-town native Jalen Rose, the “Ice Me Out” rapper said she bringing in bands before rap.

The expecting mother explained that after a house fire and her car being stolen, she was forced to move back home with her mother and figure out a fresh start. Working at Best Buy, Little Caesars and the Better Made Chip factory wasn’t cutting it, so she decided to give stripping a try. Her first night she said she was “s******* bricks.”

“So when I see that it was possible to make a check that I’d wait two weeks for … I’m doing all this labor and getting checks with like $500 every two weeks to $700 for hours in a day,” she said. “Hmm. I said, ‘Oh, I’m about to stack this money up.’ I made $26,000 in one night.”

Kash Doll was fearless after awhile and became a star of The Sting. She made money so effortlessly that she didn’t even have to take her bra off

“I just got so popular to the point that I was on flyers every week and I didn’t dance on the floor like the regular dancers,” she said. “They knew when I walked onstage … it just became a thing. I was like the highest paid dancer in Michigan. And it’s been that way for a long time and nobody really did it again.”

For the year of 2012, she brought in $250,000.

In 2013, she got into the booth for the first time and decided to take over a different kind of stage.

“My first time actually getting inside of a studio, I think that was like 2013,” she said. “And it’s been on ever since then … I just didn’t look back.”