In this episode of Women To Know: Sports Edition, women’s athletic expert Demeka Fields discusses the impressive career and journey of track and field sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson.

At just 19-years-old, as a freshman at Louisiana State University, Richardson became one of the 10 fastest women in the world after she ran the 100-meter dash in 10.75 seconds.

Richardson is known for her unique style. She wears gorgeous lashes and lace-fronts on the field. And she is never shy when it comes to speaking her mind.

“Women are drawn to Sha’Carri just because of her confidence and her boldness,” says Fields.

“She brings her authentic self every time…whether it’s her hair…she wears it different based on how she’s feeling that day…her nails…having her face done…[she’s] bringing that boldness to the scene and being unapologetic about it.”

Richardson’s journey has not been without its trials. She was set to compete in the 2020 Olympics but was controversially disqualified after testing positive for THC—in an era when cannabis has been legalized and produced in several states across the country and has become socially accepted. Richardson handled the event with grace and humility and completed a counseling program to be reconsidered for Olympic eligibility.

Just as she was set to begin trials for the 2021 Olympics, Richardson learned of her mother’s passing. The athlete was raised by her grandmother and aunt — women she accredits for making her the person she is today. Though she’s been quoted describing her relationship with her biological mother as “confusing.” And as sensitive as the conversation and topic is, Richardson did, however, thank her for bringing her into this world. Once again, proving herself to have incredible poise when navigating difficult situations in public.

Through it all we can expect to see more from Richardson in years to come.

