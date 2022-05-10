MadameNoire Featured Video

It’s never too late to go back to school or be honored academically and a few of our favorite Black celebs have done just that. College is such an important milestone in an individual’s life for many reasons. A degree can secure long-term financial gain and could potentially give someone more options in terms of job stability. Maybe you’ve always dreamed of studying on campus at a prestigious university or looking to give college a second try after attempting to acquire your degree. In today’s highly competitive workforce, it’s important to enhance your skillset and diversify your education to stay recession-proof in the job market, and yes, even if you’re a mega superstar, too.

Some Black graduates are making generational history in their families by becoming the first person to graduate. The Education Data Initiative reported in 2021, that African American students have a 5-year-graduation rate of 40. 5 percent, among the lowest for any ethnic group. 199,980 or 44.2 percent of Black or African American graduates earn 10.1 percent of bachelor’s degrees, while 92,670 or 20.5 percent of Black or African American graduates earn 11.3 percent of master’s degrees, but the data doesn’t quite reflect some of the challenges that might be hindering Black students today.

Statistics show that education costs have more than doubled in the 21st century with the average cost of college soaring to around $25, 487 per year to attend an in-state four-year institution. Students looking to attend a traditional private university spend a total of $53,217 per academic year and $35,807 of it goes towards paying tuition and fees alone, pressuring many to take out absorbent amounts of student loan debt to cover the cost.

Finances can make or break a person’s decision to attend college, but there are millions of Black students beating the odds today securing scholarships and grants to make their educational dreams come true. Some are doubling down and receiving more than one degree. The possibilities that can come from obtaining a degree far outweigh the negative. College is a chance to learn, but also an incredible opportunity for people to find out who they are. It gives students a chance to develop a wealth of interpersonal skills and meet lifelong mentors and friends. A degree can open doors of opportunities unimaginable and no matter where you start, whether you are setting off to college for the first time in your teens or heading back to the classroom in your adult life, going back to school is a huge achievement and it’s something to celebrate.

So, let’s cue up the “Pomp and Circumstance,” roll out the caps and gowns, and honor a few stars who have recently obtained their honorary degrees and bachelors.

Angela Bassett

On May 6, Angela Bassett received her honorary doctorate from Old Dominion University in Virginia. The Black Panther star gushed about obtaining her Doctor of Humane Letters on Instagram, telling fans that she was “happy and humbled” by the big accomplishment.

“Education is truly the KEY! #stillmakingmymommaproud,” she added, holding her diploma front and center in the photo.

This marks the fifth degree for the 63-year-old actress. She already had an honorary doctorate from Morehouse College underneath her belt, honoring her outstanding leadership in the Hollywood industry, according to PEOPLE. Bassett previously obtained three other degrees, including one from her prestigious alma mater, Yale University.

On the weekend of her graduation, Bassett also spoke during Old Dominion University’s 2022 commencement ceremony. The 911 star gave a few words of wisdom to students, imploring them to set forth on their career and educational journey with passion and with their crowns held high, just like the university’s mascot.

“It’s about your leadership and your legacy,” Bassett told the audience. “That’s the real crown that I want you to wear every day when you step out into the world.”

Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson has been nominated for an Academy Award and has wowed fans on screen in a number of incredible films including Hustle and Flow and Hidden Figures. Now, the star is checking off another huge milestone on her list of achievements. On May 7, Henson received an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from her alma mater Howard University. The star graduated from the esteemed HBCU in 1995 with her degree in Theater Arts.

While speaking to the class of 2022, Henson urged students to stay true to themselves as they venture off into the world.

“The doors of the world are open to you… Walk on up, step on through, and with grace and strength, go become who you are destined to be,” the actress told a sea of Howard graduates during her commencement speech. Henson is one of many Black women who have been dominating the academic world recently, and studies show Black women are opting to head back to school to gather up more than one degree to stay competitive in today’s career-driven market. A study conducted by AAUW found that Black women make up 64.1 percent of bachelor’s degrees, 71.5 percent of master’s degrees, and 65.9 percent of doctoral, medical, and dental degrees.

Stevie Wonder

The inimitable Stevie Wonder received his Doctor of Humane Letters from Wayne State University last week, and the 71-year-old performed a few songs for the class of 2022 as they celebrated. This isn’t the first time Wonder has been honored by an educational institution. He received an honorary degree from Yale University in 2017 and another from Rutgers University in 1999.

Wonder studied classical piano at the Michigan School for the Blind and graduated in 1968, according to Mlive.

Ludacris

Rapper, actor, and burgeoning show producer Ludacris received his Bachelor of Science in Music Management from Georgia State University on May 4. Before taking off in the music world in the 90s, the Illinois native had his head buried in the books at Georgia State.

Donning a big afro and a dapper suit, Luda proudly accepted his degree with a huge glistening smile during last Wednesday’s ceremony.

“My time on campus sharpened my skills,” the 44-year-old star gushed about his college experience during his speech, according to Variety. “It gave me confidence that my path was preordained. That I was exactly where I was supposed to be. Doing exactly what I was supposed to be doing.”

The “Karma’s World” creator continued:

“Though I left school I was never gone because this institution had become a part of me. It was a part of my fabric and DNA. My heart never strayed far from its steps and my commitment to someday return, and finish, was ever-present.”

Shaggy

An honorable mention goes out to Jamaican dancehall icon Shaggy who will be receiving an honorary doctorate from Brown University during their Commencement and Reunion Weekend, which is scheduled for May 27 to 29. In addition to the former U.S Marine, the event will honor a few other notable candidates that have achieved great distinction in a number of fields including Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and physician and public health leader Dr. Seth Berkley.

“A Brown tradition since 1769, the annual presentation of honorary degrees offers our community the chance to acknowledge and celebrate the achievements of leaders from a wide variety of backgrounds,” Brown President Christina H. Paxson said in a statement.

“Having made tremendous impacts in government, public health, the arts, global affairs, science and technology, and more, this year’s distinguished recipients offer a superb example to our newest graduates.”

Anthony Anderson

Anthony Anderson finally obtained his bachelor of fine arts degree after 30 years. The Black-Ish star was among the crowd of graduates who threw their caps sky-high last Saturday at Howard University in addition to Taraji P. Henson. The 51-year-old comedian and actor graduated from the university’s newly established Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts.

On Instagram, the Malibu’s Most Wanted alum shared photos from his graduation ceremony, and according to Anderson, obtaining his degree has been one heck of an “emotional” journey.

“Words can’t begin to describe the emotional roller coaster I’m on right now,” he wrote. ” It’s literally been 30 years in the making. This spring I was finally able to complete the work to graduate from Howard University with a BFA degree from the Chadwick A Boseman College of Fine Arts! Yesterday was a full-circle moment.”

Anderson reminded his fanbase that it’s “never too late” to pursue your degree, adding that “things happen when they’re supposed to happen!”

“I’d like to thank Dr. Wayne Fredrick, Dean Phylicia Rashad, Dean Denise Saunders Thomas, and Courtney Bless Long for helping to make this happen for me! It takes a village. Thank you to my son @hotboynato for inspiring me to return to school to finish my degree after he was accepted into Howard University. This is just the beginning!” he concluded.

