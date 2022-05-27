MadameNoire Featured Video

Yara Shahidi is officially a Harvard graduate.

The Grown-ish actress has been updating her Instagram followers with snapshots taken throughout commencement week at the Cambridge, Massachusetts Ivy League.

“Yara (noun): a Harvard graduate 👩🏾‍🎓 #ITSOFFICIAL #CLASSOF2022,” she posted on May 26, underneath photos of herself in her cap and gown.

Yara’s already received tons of congratulatory messages underneath the post, including comments from Marcus Scribner, Justine Skye, Snoh Aalegra, Tamera Mowry, La La Anthony, Indya Moore, Allyson Felix and more.

Tidbits shared by the Grown-ish star in her various Instagram captions emphasized she’s been “celebrating ALL week” and doing a countdown leading up to her graduation day.

The actress made her commencement festivities a family affair. Ahead of her big day she posted a photo with her two brothers that said, “sharing this special moment with my most special day one’s ☺️👩🏽‍🎓🙌🏽 .”

Their mother, Keri Shahidi, posted photos and short clips documenting Yara’s days leading up to graduating as well.

In one video, the mother and daughter duo were headed to Yara’s baccalaureate, and the actress said, “it’s getting real.”

Keri also wrote, “👩🏽‍🎓 WHAT’S DONE IS DONE👩🏽‍🎓 @harvardcollege class of ’22 ‼️” underneath a photo of Yara sporting a stunning custom Dior crimson red suit — a nod to Harvard’s signature color.

A sweet social media post also came from Yara’s father, Afshin Shahidi. He posted a selfie of himself standing beside Yara in her cap and gown. His caption read, “Beautiful surreal moment seeing our delicate petal in full bloom.”

Yara was accepted at Harvard in 2017, although the actress took a gap year before beginning her studies.

In March, the 22-year-old finished her 32,508 word, 136-page thesis, titled, I AM Man: The Empanication of Humanness from Western Hegemony Through the Lens of Slyvia Wynter.

The actress studied within Harvard’s Social Studies and African American departments with a concentration on “Black political thought under a neocolonial landscape.”

“It’s surreal to have finally hit this major milestone,” Yara recently told Vogue. “I’ve known I wanted to go to college since I was four. By 17, I knew exactly what I wanted to study, so to see that come to fruition is a goal fulfilled.”

Congrats to Yara!