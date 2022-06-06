MadameNoire Featured Video

Chris Rock is reportedly uninterested in Jada Pinkett Smith’s call for reconciliation between him and her husband, Will Smith.

A source recently told Entertainment Tonight that Rock is choosing to focus on his upcoming comedy special rather than shedding any more light on the infamous slap Will gave him at the 2022 Oscars.

“He’s not concerned with the Smiths at the moment,” the source told the outlet of Rock’s indifference. “He’s touring and he’s preparing for a comedy special.”

Rock’s feelings towards the Smiths follow the airing of the most recent episode of Jada’s series Red Table Talk. As MADAMENOIRE shared with our readers last week, the actress addressed the viral incident between the two men on June 1’s episode.

Will’s slapped Rock after a joke in poor taste the latter made during the Oscars that referenced Jada’s shaved head.

The Girls Trip actress has been candid on social media about her baldness and battle with alopecia, an autoimmune disease.

“My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal. Talk this out and reconcile,” Jada stated on RTT. “The state of the world today — we need them both. And we all actually need one other more than ever. Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that’s keep figuring this thing called life together.”

Rock has stayed relatively quiet on the incident, although his mom and brother Tony Rock have publicly shared their outrage over Will’s behavior.

