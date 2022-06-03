MadameNoire Featured Video

Jada Pinkett Smith addressed what happened at the Oscars between Will Smith and Chris Rock on the latest episode of Red Table Talk. One person who wasn’t impressed with what she had to say was Vivica A. Fox.

While hosting The Wendy Williams Show, the Two Can Play That Game star got emotional as she spoke about Pinkett Smith’s response.

“This is going to be difficult for me. These are my peers,” she said. “I’ve done a movie with both of them. Set It Off with Jada and Independence Day with Will Smith, which absolutely changed my life. When I saw this video last night, it made me cry, I’ll be very honest with you guys.”

Vivica A. Fox added that she felt that during Oscar night Smith was “going to be crowned this generation’s Sidney Poitier, which is a huge honor” but unfortunately his “career basically took a crumble that night.”

Fox added that she wasn’t happy with Pinkett Smith’s statement because she felt that she didn’t take any accountability for her role in a situation that has permanently stained her husband’s career.

“Will Smith was defending her honor, that’s the reason he walked on stage and slapped because he felt like his wife had been offended so for me to see no accountability as a partner,” she continued. “Also, let’s not forget, Chris Rock was assaulted. We cannot forget that for basically telling a joke that I really felt wasn’t that bad. I have love for the Smiths. I know their children. I’ve watched them grow up. I just wish we could have just a little more accountability and for it to not seem so self-righteous on Jada’s part and that’s my feelings.”

On the Red Table Talk episode, which focused on alopecia, Pinkett Smith said she hoped that Smith and Rock could work things out.

“Now, about Oscar night, my deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile,” she said. “The state of the world today, we need ’em both, and we all actually need one another more than ever. Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that’s keep figuring out this thing called life together.”

