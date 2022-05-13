MadameNoire Featured Video

Wanda Sykes is still discussing the infamous slap Will Smith handed Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

The comedienne, a co-host of the Oscars ceremony this year, recently said that she’s still feeling “traumatized” over Smith’s controversial actions following Rock’s joke referencing Jada Pinkett Smith’s baldness which is caused by alopecia.

Sykes shared with an audience that she was still disturbed by all the Oscars’ drama amid the Orlando, Florida stop of her ongoing comedy tour, according to PEOPLE.

“I’m still traumatized,” the comedienne said, adding, “I can’t talk about it. I get emotional.”

“I couldn’t believe he was still sitting there, like an a*sh-le,” Sykes continued, referencing Smith returning to his table following his assault on Rock. “Shouldn’t you be sitting there with a lawyer or LAPD, motherf–ker?”

“I hope he gets his s–t together. Until then, f–k him,” stated The Upshaws star, who co-hosted this year’s Oscar with Amy Schumer and Regina Hall.

Twitter users are responding to Sykes’ comments harshly — with several encouraging the star to leave Smith’s slap in the past.

Sykes’ update follows similar comments she made in late March on The Ellen Show, only a few days after Smith and Rock’s viral incident.

“It was sickening,” Sykes told DeGeneres of the slap. “I felt ill and I’m still a little traumatized.”

“And for them to let him [Smith] stay in that room and enjoy the rest of the show, and accept his award — I was like how gross is,” the comedienne continued.

Smith later issued a public apology to Rock and resigned from the Academy.

The King Richard star was banned from the organization’s events — including the Oscars — for the next ten years.

