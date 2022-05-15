MadameNoire Featured Video

Over the weekend, 25-year-old model Lori Harvey sent the internet into an uproar when she revealed a few secrets behind her intense workout regimen.

While speaking to fans on TikTok, the SKN founder, who was spotted donning a cut six-pack and sculpted muscles at the Met Gala earlier this month, attributed her results to Pilates and a strict dieting plan. Harvey revealed that she had gained almost 15 pounds when she began dating her boyfriend of over one year Michael B. Jordan.

“It was horrible, none of my clothes fit, it was just not OK,” the star continued.

“So I’ve been consistently doing Pilates for like the last year. I’ve done it for a few years, but I’ve been really consistent the last year. And when I was trying to drop weight, I was working out like five, six times a week, and I would even do, for the first month and a half, I would even do two-a-days.”

In order to shed the excess weight off even faster, the Michael Kors muse said she went on a strict calorie deficit diet.

“I think I was consuming like 1,200 calories in a day, max. I was trying to do like meat and veggies and like minimal carbs.”

Harvey doubled down on her fitness goals with a bit of cardio too. “I had this sprint interval circuit that I would do so I would do Pilates in the morning and then I would sometimes directly go to the gym and hop on the treadmill for 30 minutes or I also like to do a hike or I would run the stairs, just some type of cardio.”

“That’s how you drop,” she added. “Pilates alone is not gonna make you lose weight, it’s just gonna give you long, lean muscles. So yeah, that’s how I did it.”

Now, it’s important to mention that Harvey’s fanbase asked her to share her weight loss journey, so she was just giving an honest answer, but some folks on the internet felt as though the bustling beauty was promoting an unhealthy lifestyle and harmful ideas about body image.

Journalist Ernest Owens lit into Harvey on Twitter arguing that “relationship weight” wasn’t “a real thing.”

“Correlating comfort & love to weight gain as if it’s a problem is fatphobic AF. Eating 1200 calories a day after gaining 15 pounds says a lot about Lori Harvey and the society’s fear of fat. All sad,” he added.

Another naysayer feared that the model’s intense approach could be dangerous for those who attempt to follow in her footsteps.

“If Lori passes out or feels faint from such a restrictive diet WHILE exercising as much as she says in the video, she can sit her ass down with iv drip all day and have bulters/maids take care of her at the Harvey mansion. Again she has the time and resources for the bullsh*t,” wrote another Twitter-goer.

On the other hand, a ton of social media users rushed in to defend Harvey. One person claimed that the internet didn’t show as much aversion to Beyoncé, who revealed in her Netflix doc Homecoming, that she cut out carbs, meat, and alcohol, from her diet to get her body snatched back just in time for her 2018 Coachella performance.

“She was basically eating breeze and air, but y’all would never drag her the way y’all doin Lori Harvey,” they added.

Others praised the star for being honest about her weight loss hack, especially since celebs tend to be tight-lipped about the methods they use to maintain their Hollywood physique.

Welp, after the internet chatter simmered down, Lori Harvey popped back online to address the controversy.

“Before ya’ll start your sh*t this is what worked for me and MY body,” she wrote. “Everyone is different so tailor your needs to meet your goals.”

Why do you think the haters were so mad about Harvey’s personal weight loss journey? Sound off in the comments.

