MadameNoire Featured Video

YK Osiris called out men who aren’t taking care of their lady financially. In a series of clips on his Instagram Stories, he was quite confused as to why a man wouldn’t step up and do this for a woman he loves.

“If you are still paying bills like any type of bills like phone bills and stuff like that, and you’re telling me you got a boyfriend and you are still paying your phone bills and your nails? What is the world [coming to]?,” he said.

YK Osiris added, “I’m not saying be handicapped, but if you’re a woman, and you’re doing what you’re supposed to be doing, why the hell you still paying for your hair and nails and all these bills?,” he questioned. “[You] got me fucked up, man. Come on, man.”

The “Worth It” singer added that if your man isn’t willing to take care of the bills, another man like him will.

“Oh, you’re complaining about paying for her hair and nails? You ain’t gonna do it? Oh okay, another n**** will. Like me!”

Juicy J echoed these sentiments just weeks ago. On Twitter, he shot down the idea that there was an issue with paying a woman’s bills.

“There is nothing wrong with paying a woman’s bills we gotta stop this Bulls***,” he tweeted.

The Three 6 Mafia rep added that if you can blow a bag at the strip club for a woman you don’t know, you can do it for your lady.

“Mane y’all trippin you MF go to strip club throw your weekly check then be talking about ‘[I’m] not paying no B “ mane stop it!. I’m not telling you to do anything that’s your money you handing off not mine trick on my n**** she’s worth it.”