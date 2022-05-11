MadameNoire Featured Video

Juicy J is calling out men who are against paying a woman’s bills. In a few recent tweets, the Three Six Mafia rep said there’s no shame in taking care of a woman financially.

“There is nothing wrong with paying a woman’s bills we gotta stop this Bulls***,” he tweeted.

He added that if you can blow a bag at the strip club, you can also give that cash to the woman in your life.

Related Stories Teyana Taylor Becomes Global Ambassador For Textured Hair Extension Brand, Darling Hair

“Mane y’all trippin you MF go to strip club throw your weekly check then be talking about ‘[I’m] not paying no B “ mane stop it!,” he continued. “I’m not telling you to do anything that’s your money you handing off not mine trick on my n**** she’s worth it.”

Many women agreed with Juicy and supported the idea that men should take of the woman/household financially. One person tweeted that if you don’t agree with Juicy, then it is indicative of what you saw during childhood.

“The fact that so many don’t know that a man is a protector and provider shows that so many people didn’t grow up in two parent households where this is the norm!!,” they said. “This is why broken homes often create broken home creators .. and people who normalize/glorify it.”

Someone else tweeted that paying the woman’s bills isn’t the problem, it’s the expectation that a man should be doing that.

“It’s not bad for a man to pay bills but if you think he is entitled to pay them cus he is a man then your in the wrong it’s not bad for a women to be independent at all I don’t think even if I could pay my bills I won’t turn down free money.”

Another person who chimed in said the man of the house shouldn’t be the only provider.

“Nothing more attractive than a woman who is independent! Men should be protectors and providers, but they shouldn’t be the only one helping to provide especially in today’s expensive world. Be independent and help each other out.”

Studies show that there is a good number of men who feel the same way Juicy J does.

In a study done by NerdWallet, 35.9% of men surveyed pay 100% of household bills whereas 14.3% of women.