Michael Blackson and his fiancée Rada Darling don’t have a conventional relationship. Darling has been open about agreeing with him engaging sexually with one new woman a month. During a recent interview on It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper, Michael Blackson revealed that Darling even enjoyed watching him and other women be intimate sometimes.

“My girl is like… Rada is a freak, okay?” Blackson said. “The thing about it… I mean, early in the relationship she enjoyed watching me sleep with women.”

The Next Friday star added that Darling even likes to hear details about his trysts that she didn’t see.

“And in fact, when me and her are having sex, you know what makes her [orgasm]? When I tell her what I did with the last person,” he added. “So she’s in a whole different ballgame.”

In a chat with The Shade Room recently, Darling said this arrangement keeps things from getting mundane in between the sheets.

“I have been in a long term relationship and I said this before, you having sex with the same individual for years is boring and I just want some excitement in the bedroom,” she said.

But when Blackson was asked if Darling could have one man a month, he shot that idea down.

“She’s allowed to have any female she wants,” he said. “Not another man. She doesn’t want another man and we don’t need another penis in the relationship.”

Blackson proposed to Darling in 2021 during an appearance on The Breakfast Club.

“Meet the future Mrs.Blackson @mzradadarling. Ladies men look for loyalty, regardless of what we put you thru stay loyal to your man because we are f*** ups but we will eventually do the right thing,” he captioned a post announcing his engagement. “Nothing good come easy so trust in God and what’s meant to happen will happen. I’m blessed to have Rada by my side, she’s the definition of a great woman. Most of my haters call her a gold digger but believe me Rada has never asked for penny from me, she’s very independent and she’s actually the one that takes care of me plus I’m allowed a side chick a month. Lol.”