In the wake of the Texas mass shooting that took the lives of 19 children and two teachers, Niecy Nash shared that she was also affected by a school shooting almost 20 years ago.

In an Instagram post, the Claws star said she lost her then-teenage brother due to a school shooting.

“I’m so sad… my brother was killed on his high school campus,” she wrote. “It hits different cuz school is a place you should feel safe. I don’t wish it on anyone.”

Her brother Michael Ensley, 17, was killed in a 1993 Reseda High School shooting by then 15-year-old classmate Robert Lee Heard, according to the Los Angeles Times. Heard, who already had a criminal record by then, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and began serving his sentence in 2002. He was released on parole in 2011 but was arrested again for murder in 2012 for fatally stabbing his wife Demetra Doyle Heard in Lafayette, Louisiana.

“No family should have to endure the loss of a loved one at the hands of a previously convicted violent criminal,” Niecy Nash told TMZ at the time. “I am deeply saddened to hear that the man who murdered my brother, Michael Ensley, has been charged with murder again.” She continued, “I grieve for every family who has been victimized by this heinous individual. My prayers and love go out to the family of Demetra Doyle Heard during this trying time.”

On May 24, we witnessed the deadliest school shooting since the Sandy Hook shooting in 2012. Accused gunman 18-year-old Salvador Ramos shot his grandmother first and then headed to the elementary school, walked in unprovoked with his AR-15 rifle and took 21 lives and wounded 17 people. Ramos was later killed by police after the nearly 40-minute massacre.

