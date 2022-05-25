MadameNoire Featured Video

Parents of Uvalde, Texas are surely shaken, and several of them are personally grappling with the loss of a child after yesterday’s senseless mass shooting at yet another school. The death of a child is a difficult circumstance to recover from as is, but the tragedy of it all is absolutely heartbreaking.

On May 24, an armed gunman journeyed to Robb Elementary School, robbed one teacher and at 19 students of their young lives and quite possibly two other adults, according to reports from KMBCNEWS. The suspected shooter was identified as Salvador Romas, an 18-year-old who was from the small town of roughly 15,000 people, according to the 2020 U.S. Census, 11,939 of which are Hispanic or Latin American.

Romas allegedly shot his grandmother prior to the rampage on second, third and fourth graders, the Intelligencer reported. Two officers were reportedly shot by Romas, who is now-deceased after being shot by responding officers. No motive has been reported in this shooting.

The details are still sketchy and being updated continually—but here’s what we do know:

Texas Gov. Greg Abott tweeted that his wife “Cecilia & I mourn this horrific loss & urge all Texans to come together,” despite being a staunch supporter of gun rights, a diehard advocate of Texas as an open carry state, and having a scheduled meeting in Houston on May 27, to address the National Rifle Association, along with the man who held office as the 45th president.

The nation has barely recovered from the equally horrendous mass shooting in Buffalo, New York that occurred just 10 days ago on May 14. Reportedly, an 18-year-old white supremacist by the name of Payton Gendron opened fire in a local supermarket, killing 11 Black victims—most of which were elderly—intentionally.

Students have barely recovered from the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooting in Parkland, Florida where shooting survivors Emma Gonzalez and David Hogg witnessed the killing of fellow classmates by suspected gunman then 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz.

Certainly, parents of students killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting have barely recovered from the trauma of losing their young beloved children. In all, 20 children never made it home no thanks to Adam Lanza who slaughtered the six and seven-year-olds when he was 20 years of age in December 2012.

Black people have barely recovered from the mass shooting that took place in Charleston, South Carolina when convicted murderer and white supremacist Dylann Roof, 21-years-old at the time, gunned down nine parishioners at Mother Emmanuel AME Church back in June 2015.

Forty-nine people were slain by Omar Mateen at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida. Another 56 people were injured by the then-29-year-old after he smuggled his firearm into the club and sprayed LGBTQ partygoers in 2016.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr raised similar concerns during a press conference before the team’s game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Surely, these are but a few mass shootings that come to mind. Mother Jones has documented 129 mass shootings dating back to 1982. The platform has an extensive database that breaks down various elements of the deadly shootings. There’s much to be gleaned from the information, like what demographic carries out these public type killings most. —And if there was any doubt in your mind, it’s white males at an average age of 35. Get this—75 percent of firearms used in mass killings were obtained legally and dozens were “semi-automatic handguns with high-capacity magazines.”

We live in an extremely violent nation.

These horrific events and details around them beg the question of when the fuck are the good ole boys gonna stop giving these sick, racist, unstable, insecure, trash beings access to guns and a license to kill to us?

We’re barely recovering.

