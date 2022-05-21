MadameNoire Featured Video

Doja Cat’s summer tour plans just got cancelled. Having too much of a good time at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards has resulted in her needing surgery.

The “Say So” singer had been fighting off tonsillitis and taking antibiotics. But while attending the Billboard Music Awards, she was drinking and vaping, which isn’t the best thing to do when dealing with an infection.

“Nah so my tonsils got infected before bbmas and i was taking f***** antibiotics but forgot that i was taking them and then i drank wine and was vaping all day long and then i started getting a nasty a** growth on my tonsil so they had to do surgery on it today,” Doja Cat tweeted. “He poked up in dere with a needle twice and then sucked all the juice out and then he took a sharp thing and cut it in two places and squoze all the goop out in dere. i cried and it hurt a lot but im ok.”

Since Doja Cat needed surgery as soon as possible, her recovery time now overlaps with her summer schedule.

“Unfortunately I have to have surgery on my tonsils asap,” she wrote in a statement posted to social media. “The surgery is routine but the recovery is going to take awhile due to swelling. That means I have to cancel my festival run this summer as well as The Weeknd tour.”

She warned her fans via Twitter that she might have “some bad news for yall coming soon” after the doctor found that she had an abscess on her left tonsil and had to drain it.

“I feel horrible about this but can’t wait for this to heal and get back to making music and create an experience for y’all,” she said.

Due to this painful experience, the Los Angeles native said vaping will now be a thing of the past.

“[I’m] quitting the vape for a while and hopefully i dont crave it anymore after that,” she shared.“ [I’m] too scared to hit it cuz my throat hurts so bad. i cried for hours. its not worth it.”

When fans told her to simply just throw away her vape pen, she explained why she wasn’t open to the idea.

“So foh with that ‘THROW IT AWAY THEN QUEEN’ s***. that doesn’t help anybody and it just sounds condescending to anybody whos actually struggling w nicotine addiction. ive tried all that throw it away s*** before. doesn’t work.”