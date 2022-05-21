MadameNoire Featured Video

Wendy Williams’ fight against Wells Fargo Bank may not be over just yet. We recently reported that a New York judge appointed a financial guardian for Williams and therefore she will now have access to her bank accounts via her guardian. Williams’ attorney has come forward and made it clear that the gossip queen is not happy with this ruling.

“Please be advised that Wendy is not in agreement with the appointment of a financial guardian by the court,” lawyer La’Shawn Thomas told The Wrap. “Wendy has been very clear that she does not want a financial guardian to tell her what she can and cannot do with her money, Wendy feels that she is capable of hiring her own financial advisors who work for and report to her and not to the court.”

Thomas then accused Wells Fargo Bank of engaging in inappropriate activity in order to keep Wendy Williams’ accounts frozen.

“We believe that this story has been put forth in an attempt to lessen the public outcry and regulatory scrutiny mounting around Wells Fargo due to their actions. We have complaints pending before multiple regulatory bodies regarding the improprieties surrounding this case, from a breach of the patient-doctor privilege to identity theft and we will of course be working with Wendy should she decide to appeal the court’s decisions.”

Williams has previously filed a restraining order against Wells Fargo Bank and demanded them to “reopen any frozen accounts or assets” and to give her “access to any and all accompanying statements.” At one point, she told Fat Joe that she was down to $2.

The identity of the financial guardian hasn’t been revealed. Even though her former financial advisor Lori Schiller claimed that the 57-year-old isn’t of sound mind to handle her financial affairs, Williams and Thomas adamantly deny these claims.