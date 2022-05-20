MadameNoire Featured Video

Amber Ali of Joseline’s Cabaret: Las Vegas has decided to no longer take legal action against Joseline Hernandez and her boyfriend Ballistic Beats over the brawl that allegedly took place during the reunion special filming. In April, Ali and three other cast members Re Re O’Dell, Henny and Lexi Blow filed a $25 million lawsuit against them and Zeus Network after accusing the couple of assault and battery and the network of aiding them in their escape before the police arrived.

“Thank you to all my fans that have my back!!! After deep thought, I am no longer seeking legal action against The Zeus Network, Joseline, or Balistic for what took place at the reunion,” Ali wrote on her Instagram story. “I am putting this entire ordeal behind me. Thank you for your support and understanding. I am in great health and great spirits. I am moving on with my life.”

After the fiasco took place in March 2022, Ali went on Instagram Live from a hospital bed and shared her side of what happened.

“I’m in the hospital because Joseline kicked me and Ballistic attacked me,” she said. “I only came to the hospital because my ribs are very bruised because Joseline had some big a** boots on and she kicked me.”

She also accused Ballistic Beats of ripping her hair out during the alleged assault.

Joseline Hernandez never denied what happened during the reunion and bragged about it on social media, which was brought up in the lawsuit a well.

“I mortal kombat one hoe Pimped slapped another 1 Pushed one into last nights episode Kiked down a few on the ground. I slapped fire out of everyone on that stage. Me n my crew. Wait for it,” the former Love & Hip Hop star said in a now-deleted tweet.

While Ali has decided to no longer be involved, Henny, Re Re O’Dell and Lexi Blow didn’t say they were dropping out of the lawsuit.

