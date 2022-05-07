MadameNoire Featured Video

Texas Southern University has seen a significant increase in enrollment thanks to what they are deeming the “Megan” effect. Megan Thee Stallion has been repping hard for the HBCU since she rose to fame and graduated with a bachelors of science in health administration in December 2021. From April 2021 to April 2022, TSU has enrolled 8,000 new and transfer students, which is a 44 percent increase, the Houston Chronicle reported.

“Texas Southern is really on the cusp from a branding and marketing standpoint,” DeNeia Thomas, TSU’s vice president for enrollment and student success said, according to the Chronicle. “Everyone knows that Texas Southern University is the place to be.”

During the pandemic, Texas Southern enrollment dropped 22%. Thanks to the “Plan B” rapper, her major, health administration, has seen a surge in applicants as well.

“Her appeal, in terms of her success through Texas Southern University, is helpful,” Thomas said. “I remember reading one thing … ‘If she can accomplish this, I can too.’”

The Houston Hottie hopes to open assisted-living homes now that she has her degree. She was inspired to do this by her 67-year-old grandmother who was taking care of her own 87-year-old mother.

“I know that was hard on her,” she said during CRWN. “Two older women living in a house taking care of each other and I knew it was tough. This lady came to my school one day and she was lecturing us about what she did and she owned an assisted living facility. There were five elderly people in a house and then there were nurses who would come in and out to take care of them.”

She also had plans to hire her classmates.

“I really want to have my classmates run it because it’s really hard for you to get a job fresh out of college. A lot of times people don’t hire you because you don’t have the experience Then I’m like well damn if you never get the chance to get the experience how are you ever going to get the job.”