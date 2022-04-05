MadameNoire Featured Video

Queens actress Naturi Naughton and Xavier “Two” Lewis tied the knot on April 2, in a celebration full of loved ones and famous faces, including Angela Yee, La La Anthony and Omari Hardwick.

The couple was introduced by Omari — who previously played Naturi’s onscreen husband James “Ghost” St. Patrick on STARZ’s hit show Power, which ran from 2014 to 2020.

Although Naturi and Two got engaged in December 2020, it wasn’t until February of this year that the actress revealed the identity of her now-husband.

The couple reportedly enlisted the help of a host of Black wedding vendors to plan their special day, including Eliana Baucicault of Elly B Events, bridal fashion stylist Selina Howard, photographer Stanley Babb and UK fashion designer Ozwald Boateng.

The clip below captured the beginning of the couple’s beautiful ceremony, as members of the wedding party and Naturi walked down the aisle out from under a stunning archway of vibrant purple-colored flowers.

Two, a self-proclaimed serial entrepreneur, posted a video tribute addressed to his now-wife on Instagram in which he said, “Naturi, I love you. You are amazing. You are beautiful. You are a gift from God.”

“I will always have your back 100% and more. It’s us against the world, to infinity and beyond,” the newly married man added.

On Naturi’s Instagram, the actress simply shared photos of the couple with the caption: “My Forever! ❤️ God I thank you!”

Celebrities including Kandi Burruss, Yvonne Orji, Felisha Terrell, Ashley Blaine Featherson-Jenkins, Marlo Hampton and Cynthia Bailey all congratulated the newlyweds and shared their well wishes for the couple’s future.

In a candid moment captured at the wedding reception, La La was over the moon over the possibility of ringing wedding bells in her future after she caught Naturi’s bouquet amid a crowd of hopeful bachelorettes.

