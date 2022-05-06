MadameNoire Featured Video

Tara P. Henson will serve as the host of the annual BET Awards for the second year in a row, a press release shared on May 5 reports.

The talented multi-hyphenate shared that she’s looking forward to being the event’s MC and gearing up for this year’s epic celebration of Black entertainment and culture.

“I am honored to return as the host of the BET Awards and share the stage with so many powerful and prolific artists; you can even say it is the ’empire’ of Black Excellence,” said Henson. “Working with amazing partners like Scott and Connie at BET and Jesse Collins Entertainment is a creative’s dream. I can’t wait to celebrate Black music, entertainment, and culture with our viewers on what will be one unforgettable night.”

The performer — recently attached to the upcoming adaptation of The Color Purple — additionally referred to the BET Awards as “Culture’s Biggest Night” and said this year’s celebration will be “a family affair” on her Instagram.

Besides the reveal of Henson as the award show’s host, other details surrounding this year’s event such as which performances viewers can expect or who’s been nominated are still under wraps.

Those who tuned in last year might recall how eventful the festivities were — including Cardi B announcing her second pregnancy, Queen Latifah receiving the night’s Lifetime Achievement Award, Megan Thee Stallion’s multiple wins and more.

Executive Vice President of Specials, Music Programming and Music Strategy at BET, Connie Orlando, said in a statement that Henson “is the personification of Black excellence” while speaking on the night’s MC.

In addition to emphasizing that Henson’s involvement this year will be the actress’ return to the stage as the award show’s host for the second time, Orlando highlighted the BET Awards as “the ultimate celebration of Black culture.”

“For over two decades, the BET Awards has been home to Black brilliance, talent, and creativity, providing unforgettable cultural moments, and we look forward to raising the bar for BET Awards 2022,” said Orlando.

This year’s show will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on June 26 at 8 p.m. on BET.

We can’t wait!

RELATED CONTENT: “Taraji P. Henson Is Dropping An Album And Promises’ Feel Good Music’ On The Upcoming EP”