After filing for divorce from Carmelo Anthony, Lala Anthony isn’t sure if she will find love again. During a chat with Charlamagne Tha God for The Hollywood Reporter‘s Emerging Hollywood series, she shared that she’s not sure if another relationship is in her future.

“I do hope that I’ll find love again one day,” she said. “I can’t necessarily say I’m the most confident about it. Sometimes I’m like, ‘Maybe it’s just not in the cards for me.’ And everyone’s like, ‘What are you talking about?’ I just feel like, you know, maybe an incredible son, an incredible career, is like, that’s for me. And maybe it’s just not going to be, like, this incredible love.”

Her friends, like Ciara, tell her not to speak that over her love life because “words have power.”

“You got Ciara over here, one of my best friends, like, ‘No, you need to pray the exact kind of man you want! You need to pray!'”

While she said she does pray for another love, if her prayers aren’t answered she won’t be crushed.

“And I do pray and I definitely pray that it will happen,” she added. “But I’m also at a place where if it doesn’t, it doesn’t.”

Anthony filed for divorce in June 2021, after already being separated from the Los Angeles Lakers star for years. The hardest part of dealing with the divorce for the Power star was going through it in the public eye.

“I was bad because it was public,” she said on The Angie Martinez Show. “I was bad because there were other people involved. It was bad because there were allegations. It got bad,” she shared. “It came out of nowhere. I wasn’t expecting it. Even a lawyer said once, ‘Well, he’s a basketball player—what did you expect?’ And I’m like, ‘To be honest, I didn’t expect that. I didn’t go into this marriage expecting that. So I was caught off guard.”

She and Anthony keep it friendly and make sure to co-parent peacefully for the sake of their son, 15-year-old Kiyan.

“My son is at the center of everything,” she told Essence. “He is watching us, so if we’re out here being reckless or not leading with love, then what kind of example are we setting for him about how he should treat women or how people treat and love each other?”

See the full Emerging Hollywood interview below.