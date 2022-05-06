MadameNoire Featured Video

It is far from a secret that Black women work harder than nearly any other group in this country, with a report by the nonprofit Institute for Women’s Policy Research showing that 80 percent of Black mothers are the breadwinners in their households and another report by the Economic Policy Institute stating that half of African American female workers are moms. Every mom deserves to be showered with love and appreciation (and gifts) on Mother’s Day – Black moms especially deserve it.

Ideally, we’d shower mamas with love every day of the year, but it is important that we have one day dedicated to recognizing all that mothers do for us. In celebrating the strong, fiercely caring Black mothers in your life this weekend, it’s only appropriate to buy them gifts from some equally bold Black-owned brands that create perfect gifts for mothers. Here’s some of our favorites.

1) Teas with Meaning

A warm cup of tea can be the perfect way to unwind after a long day or kick off the morning. Teas with Meaning makes flavorful, aromatic and unique loose leaf tea blends offering many benefits. Their Sparkling Black Magic is the pick in our book, with its organic blend of white tea, safflowers, red raspberry and “magic.” The founder, Kamilah Mitchell, is a mother to many, as she’s a long-time educator speaking on mental, physical and spiritual wellness everywhere from classrooms to juvenile detention centers. She created the tea company during her own healing journey after receiving a cancer diagnosis. Today, she is cancer free.

2) Gymnetics

Gymnetics is a fitness and wellness brand offering nutritional advice, fitness clothing and accessories and online workout videos. The company is owned by mother-daughter duo Ellen Ector and Lana Ector. Even though the studio is in Atlanta, most of their live and recorded training sessions can be accessed on the website, and anyone can order their high-quality fitness accessories like their waist trainers and weight lifting gloves.

3) Mind, Body & Soul Candle

Mind, Body & Soul Candle was founded by Edward Solomon, a Liberian immigrant who came from a long line of ancestors specializing in making aromatic oils and similar products. Today, Solomon’s daughter, Sharon Solomon, runs the company, which makes luxury candles based on recipes passed down through the bloodline. All candles are handcrafted and soy-based. We recommend the “Relax” candle from the Black Luxe Collection, featuring notes of jasmine, amber, patchouli and sandalwood.

4) Taupe Coat

Taupe Coat is a vegan, non-toxic nail polish brand offering lovely shades of polish with playful names, along with other manicure tools. Bethany Jennene, the founder of Taupe Coat, is a force to be reckoned with. She was working full time as a lawyer when she started making her own nail polish. Jennene suffers from Crohn’s Disease, and decided to transition entirely to a cleaner lifestyle in hopes of getting better – that included eating healthier and using all-natural beauty products. She began making nail polish after her long days of working in law, just as a way to unwind, and now has a full-blown business selling her gentle polishes.

5) RVL Wellness Co.

RVL Wellness Co. sells beautiful and colorful puzzles, based on the artwork created by all Black female artists. The founder of the company, Brittny Horne, recognized the immense pressure Black women face to always be busy, and wanted to create something that would encourage a moment of quiet and self-care. The stunning puzzles on her site come in 48, 120 and 300-piece counts and make for great home décor when they’re complete.

