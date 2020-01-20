Beauty Of 5: Must-Have Products To Try From Black-Owned Natural Hair Care Brands

It’s a new year, and you have new opportunities to find new hair care brands to support and stock your bathroom with. Get rid of the tired products that aren’t working and liven up your locks with something you will like and be proud of because it’s made by us for us. Pick up a brand that makes you a priority and see the difference.

Bomba Curls

Bomba Curls is an amazing new cruelty-free brand that uses ingredients and formulas based on hair care methods that have been shared by women for generations. Need a recommendation? Try the Dominican Forbidden Oil. This oil has a lightweight, multipurpose formula that’s infused with soft coffee seed and castor oil. Pick this baby up for help with hair growth, body and shine.