If you’ve been dreaming about securing your bottle of Fenty’s Eau De Parfum, the time to buy is now.

Rihanna’s viral Fenty fragrance made its debut last year in August and immediately sold out after its initial drop.

Unsurprisingly, the restocks since the product’s first release were similarly short-lived.

However, for those pining over the uniquely scented unisex blend of sweet and spicy notes, Fenty’s Eau De Parfum is currently available for pre-order — just ahead of Mother’s Day.

Sales officially begin on May 6.

Priced at $140, the fragrance combines magnolia and musk with tangerine, blueberry and notes of Bulgarian rose absolute, geranium and patchouli.

“This isn’t about a fantasy — I wanted to experience truth. Fenty Eau de Parfum is for remembering what’s real. I made a fragrance for myself and am now sharing it with you,” says Rihanna.

“What began as a garden walk in the global centre of perfume became an unapologetic expression of my full and true essence,” the superstar added. “The experience begins as soon as you lay eyes on the bottle. This reminds me of everywhere I’ve been and represents all that I am.'”

While formulating Fenty’s Eau De Parfum, RiRi traveled to the world’s fragrance capital, Grasse, France and collaborated with LVMH Master Perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletru, according to Harpers Bazaar.

Speaking on the product’s signature amber-brown tinted glass bottle, the Fenty founder said, “I wanted a rich color that really represented all genders from across all walks of life. Brown is my favourite color. Brown is who I am. Brown is what I come from. If I’m going to make a fragrance that represents me, even the body language of the bottle needs to marry that.”

For pre-orders and purchasing of Fenty’s Eau De Parfum, click here.

