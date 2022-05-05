MadameNoire Featured Video

There is a common misconception that Cinco de Mayo is Mexico’s Independence Day. And while the day does represent protecting freedom, it is not, in fact, Independence Day for this North American country. Cinco de Mayo celebrates a battle of modest proportions that took place in a small town called Pueblo, after a French army of about 6,000 troops tried to take over, but a brave 2,000 or so civilians fought back and won. In Mexico, Cinco de Mayo is not as big of a deal as it is in America, but in the U.S., it’s become a day to celebrate Mexican heritage with food, dancing, parades and more.

If you’re looking for some tasty cocktails to serve up for your Cinco de Mayo gathering tonight, you might be over the typical margarita and looking for something fresh. There’s a lot more to a good Cinco de Mayo drink than tequila and beer. We’ve got you covered with creative and colorful beverages from some brilliant Black mixologists.

Pineapple Lime Smash

Tiffanie Barriere

A twist on the traditional julep – which will always have some form of sugar, mint and spirits – this Pineapple Lime Smash brings some bright and tropical flavors into the mix with juicy pineapple chunks. Though it is a whiskey drink, the fresh lime and mint sprigs give it a distinctly light and refreshing flavor that’s perfect to pair with tacos or fajitas. Find the full recipe below.

Pineapple Lime Smash

2 Parts The Glenlivet Caribbean Reserve

1/2 Part Simple Syrup

2 lime wedges

6-8 mint springs

2 pineapple chunks or 3/4 oz pineapple juice

Trip to Oaxaca

Jarrett Holborough

If you want to get a little buzz on but stay hydrated tonight, you have to try this summery cocktail. With coconut water and watermelon juice, it’s light and refreshing. Meanwhile, the Mezcal offers the authentic flavors you want on this holiday and the pinch of black pepper at the end is an interesting twist that brings out all of the notes in this beautiful drink.

Sparkling Justini Sangria

Jessica Robinson

This idea comes to us from Justini Cocktails by Jessica Robinson, a luxury bar service, event curator and bar consultant that whips up large batches of signature cocktails for customers to order and pick up for their home enjoyment. From the Spring Collection, this pretty sangria is made with sparkling rose, fresh watermelon chunks and a splash of elderflower liqueur. It’s perfect to pair with appetizers like queso or guacamole. Robinson doesn’t share the full recipe but you can certainly take inspiration from the few ingredients listed.

Summer Punch

Vance Henderson

Cinco de Mayo is a great time to start sampling those summer recipes while the weather warms up. If you’re serving up a crowd tonight, ditch the pitcher of margaritas in favor of this stunning and flavorful punch from Vance Henderson. It incorporates tons of fresh juice, some delicious St Germain, and the spirit Henderson knows how to mix the best – Hendrick’s Gin. Don’t forget to garnish with fresh fruit and cucumber slices.

A Spicy, Fruity Mocktail

Elliott Clark

Those laying off the booze tonight who still want something yummy to sip on will love this non-alcoholic drink. It uses a tequila alternative, along with fresh pineapple juice, lime juice, agave nectar and finally jalapeno slices for a little kick. You can easily take down a few of these while snacking on some nachos. Don’t forget to add some tasty Tajin to the rim of your glass.

Hennessy XO Peach Old Fashioned

Alexis Brown

If you’re looking for something sweet, rich and with a punch to round out the night and enjoy with some flan or churros, look no further than this mouthwatering creation from Hennessy ambassador Alexis Brown. Made with peach and bolivar bitters with aromatic notes of jasmine, cinnamon and chamomile, it’s the perfect dessert drink or night cap after a long night of cervezas.

