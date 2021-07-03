Another holiday weekend is here where you get to enjoy a three-day weekend doing whatever it is you please. If you plan on hosting any gatherings and playing the bartender, the cocktails below are a great go-to. Take a look at these summer cocktail recipes courtesy of D’usse, Captain Morgan, Grey Goose, Cynthia Bailey and Seagram Escapes’ Italian Ice cocktails and more.
Captain & Pineapple
1.5oz Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum
4oz Pineapple Juice
Directions:
- Combine Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum and pineapple juice in a glass over ice
- Garnish with a fresh slice of pineapple and a mini umbrella
Captain Morgan Frozen Pina Colada
Ingredients:
1.5oz Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum
0.5oz Lime Juice
1oz Cream of Coconut
0.5oz Coconut water
0.5oz Pineapple Juice
Ice
Directions:
- Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth
Raspberry Tonic from Recuerdo Mezcal
Ingredients:
1.5oz Recuerdo Joven
.5oz Sweet Vermouth
4 Raspberries
.25oz cardamom syrup (bring 16 oz of water to a low boil, add 16 oz of sugar, and 6-8 cardamom pods and allow to simmer for 5 minutes. Allow to cool for 1-2 hours, strain)
.25oz lime juice
Tonic water
Ground Cardamom
Peppermint
Instructions:
In an old fashioned glass gently muddle the raspberries with the lime juice, cardamom syrup, and a dash of ground cardamom. Add ice, then the mezcal and the sweet vermouth. Stir lightly, and top off with tonic water. Garnish with peppermint and enjoy!
D’USSÉ Berry Sangria
Ingredients – serves 4 to 6
12 oz D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac
750 ml Sauvignon Blanc
12 oz Pomegranate Juice
10 oz Simple Syrup
12 oz Blackberry Purée
1/2 cup Raspberries
1/2 cup Blackberries
1/2 cup Blueberries
1/2 cup Sliced Strawberries
Top Club Soda
Method: Add all ingredients except club soda into a sangria pitcher. Add ice. Stir until well mixed. Pour into ice-filled stemless wine glasses. Top with soda.
Firework Punch
Ingredients – serves 6
5 parts GREY GOOSE® Vodka
4 parts Freshly Pressed Red Grape Juice
3 parts Blueberries
3 parts Grapes
2 parts Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice
1 part Water
1 Whole Orange
5 Star Anise
1 Ice
Method: Peel the skin of the whole orange first and place it in the punch bowl. Then, juice the naked orange into the punch bowl. Add all remaining ingredients (including 5-star anise) in the punch bowl. Let macerate in your fridge for 2 hours. Add 1 lump of ice, stir well for 1 min. Then serve in glasses filled with ice and garnish with fresh blueberries, grapes, star anise, and orange peels from the punch.
Sparkler Spritz
Ingredients
1½ oz GREY GOOSE® Le Citron Vodka
½ oz Bacardi Pineapple
+ Fresh Raspberries and Blueberries
+ Soda Water
Method: Add all ingredients into a glass with ice and stir. Top with soda water. Garnish with fresh raspberries and blueberries.
D’USSÉ Freedom of Peach
Ingredients – serves 4 to 6
75 0 mL D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac
25 oz Peach Syrup
18 oz Lemon Juice
25 oz Cold-infused Green Tea
25 oz Champagne
Method: Add all ingredients into a punch bowl. Add ice. Stir until well mixed. Top with peach slices and mint.
Seagram’s & Cynthia Bailey’s Red, White & Blue Slush