Another holiday weekend is here where you get to enjoy a three-day weekend doing whatever it is you please. If you plan on hosting any gatherings and playing the bartender, the cocktails below are a great go-to. Take a look at these summer cocktail recipes courtesy of D’usse, Captain Morgan, Grey Goose, Cynthia Bailey and Seagram Escapes’ Italian Ice cocktails and more.

Captain & Pineapple

1.5oz Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum

4oz Pineapple Juice

Directions:

Combine Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum and pineapple juice in a glass over ice Garnish with a fresh slice of pineapple and a mini umbrella

Captain Morgan Frozen Pina Colada

Ingredients:

1.5oz Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum

0.5oz Lime Juice

1oz Cream of Coconut

0.5oz Coconut water

0.5oz Pineapple Juice

Ice

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth

Raspberry Tonic from Recuerdo Mezcal

Ingredients:

1.5oz Recuerdo Joven

.5oz Sweet Vermouth

4 Raspberries

.25oz cardamom syrup (bring 16 oz of water to a low boil, add 16 oz of sugar, and 6-8 cardamom pods and allow to simmer for 5 minutes. Allow to cool for 1-2 hours, strain)

.25oz lime juice

Tonic water

Ground Cardamom

Peppermint

Instructions:

In an old fashioned glass gently muddle the raspberries with the lime juice, cardamom syrup, and a dash of ground cardamom. Add ice, then the mezcal and the sweet vermouth. Stir lightly, and top off with tonic water. Garnish with peppermint and enjoy!

D’USSÉ Berry Sangria

Ingredients – serves 4 to 6

12 oz D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac

750 ml Sauvignon Blanc

12 oz Pomegranate Juice

10 oz Simple Syrup

12 oz Blackberry Purée

1/2 cup Raspberries

1/2 cup Blackberries

1/2 cup Blueberries

1/2 cup Sliced Strawberries

Top Club Soda

Method: Add all ingredients except club soda into a sangria pitcher. Add ice. Stir until well mixed. Pour into ice-filled stemless wine glasses. Top with soda.

Firework Punch

Ingredients – serves 6

5 parts GREY GOOSE® Vodka

4 parts Freshly Pressed Red Grape Juice

3 parts Blueberries

3 parts Grapes

2 parts Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice

1 part Water

1 Whole Orange

5 Star Anise

1 Ice

Method: Peel the skin of the whole orange first and place it in the punch bowl. Then, juice the naked orange into the punch bowl. Add all remaining ingredients (including 5-star anise) in the punch bowl. Let macerate in your fridge for 2 hours. Add 1 lump of ice, stir well for 1 min. Then serve in glasses filled with ice and garnish with fresh blueberries, grapes, star anise, and orange peels from the punch.

Sparkler Spritz

Ingredients

1½ oz GREY GOOSE® Le Citron Vodka

½ oz Bacardi Pineapple

+ Fresh Raspberries and Blueberries

+ Soda Water

Method: Add all ingredients into a glass with ice and stir. Top with soda water. Garnish with fresh raspberries and blueberries.

D’USSÉ Freedom of Peach

Ingredients – serves 4 to 6

75 0 mL D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac

25 oz Peach Syrup

18 oz Lemon Juice

25 oz Cold-infused Green Tea

25 oz Champagne

Method: Add all ingredients into a punch bowl. Add ice. Stir until well mixed. Top with peach slices and mint.

Seagram’s & Cynthia Bailey’s Red, White & Blue Slush