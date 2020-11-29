Madamenoire Featured Video

During the holiday season, the drinks are usually flowing. If you steer clear of the cognacs, tequilas and whiskeys, you may want to grab a bottle of this low calorie, mid-proof vodka. Plume & Petal is available in the flavors Peach Wave, Cucumber Splash and Lemon Drift and contains only 83 calories when served as a Spritz, which is 30% less calories than a standard glass of wine. A bottle of Plume & Petal is also easy on the pockets, only costing $19.99.

Plume & Petal is the vodka brand for the mindful drinker. Plume & Petal is a collection of three new, premium spirits with a light infusion of fruit, botanicals, tea and a hint of honey, while containing half the alcohol of a standard vodka. If you’re watching your figure or just being more aware and intentional about your alcohol intake, Plume & Petal is just what you’re looking for.

Mindful drinking is actual a practice that supports your mental health. According to Healthline, mindful drinking is defined as “the practice of being aware of why and how much alcohol you drink” and “often leads to healthier relationships with alcohol and less consumption.” But keep in mind, It isn’t intended for those who struggle with alcohol abuse. Mindful drinking is more focused on being aware of what you’re putting in your body.

Here are two Plume & Petal cocktail recipes for your next holiday function.

Plume & Petal Snowbird

2 parts Plume & Petal Lemon Drift

1 part pomegranate juice

½ part lemon juice

3 parts soda water

Garnish: rosemary sprig

Glass: Collins

Directions: Combine all ingredients in a Collins glass with ice. Stir slightly to combine.

Plume & Petal Just Peachy

2 parts Plume & Petal Peach Wave

½ part lemon juice

½ part honey

1 dash Angostura® bitters

Garnish: lemon wheel

Glass: Rocks

Directions: Combine all ingredients with ice. Shake and strain over fresh ice in a rocks glass.