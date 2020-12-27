5 Holiday Cocktails You Need For New Year’s Eve

In a few days we will be welcoming the year 2021 and saying farewell to one of the most controversial, stressful years many of us have ever experienced! Between dealing with a global pandemic that led to a major national lockdown, a four-day presidential election, losing some beloved celebrities and a devastated economy, 2020 has a been quite the disaster. So while celebrating the arrival of the New Year, why not sip on a festive cocktail to help compliment your holiday spirit. Here’s five recipes for holiday cocktails from Bittertales, Absolut, Captain Morgan and Babe Wine.

P.S If you’re interested in the cocktail you see above, see the recipe here.