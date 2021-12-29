MadameNoire Featured Video

Stacey Abrams wants to inspire people not only through legislation but through literature. The voting rights activist has released her first children’s book, Stacey’s Extraordinary Words. In the book, which is geared towards children ages 4-8, a young Stacey has been entered into a spelling bee thanks to her teacher. While she is excited to compete, she is nervous and not too thrilled to be going against her opponent Jake, who is known to antagonize classmates. While preparing for the big day, she goes from determined to doubtful but ultimately takes the stage and faces her fears. Stacey’s Extraordinary Words doesn’t have a typical ending but teaches children there’s always a win when a lesson is learned.

This is not Abrams’s first stab at writing books. The political activist has also penned several romance novels under the pen name, Selena Montgomery and has published two non-fiction books, according to NPR.

Abrams recently announced that she is once again throwing her into Georgia state’s gubernatorial election, MADAMENOIRE reported. She is also ranked as one of MN’s 21 Black Women Who Stayed Hydrated And About Their Business in 2021.

Stacey’s Extraordinary Words is available here.