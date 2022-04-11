MadameNoire Featured Video

Senate Leaders Meet With Supreme Court Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

History was made on April 7, when Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed as a Justice of the Supreme Court.

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, her addition to the Supreme Court bench makes it as diverse as it’s ever been — now having four women and five men. Additionally, it’s the first time the Court’s ever had two Black Justices — Jackson and Justice Clarence Thomas.

RELATED CONTENT: “‘You Are Worthy’: Ketanji Brown Jackson Moved To Tears As Sen. Cory Booker Addresses Her Historic Supreme Court Nomination”

Related Stories

In honor of Jackson being the nation’s first Black woman Supreme Court Justice, here are seven other Black women who’ve achieved political firsts.

 

Shirley Chisholm

Source: Don Hogan Charles / Getty

Shirley Chisholm

Shirley Chisholm is heralded as the country’s first Black congresswoman. During her 1972 presidential run, she also made history as the first Black major-party candidate and the first woman to run for the Democratic party’s presidential nomination.

RELATED CONTENT: “There’s Another Shirley Chisholm Biopic In The Works, And Regina King Is The Star”

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
1234567
Categories: News
TRENDING ON MADAMENOIRE
Comment Disclaimer: Comments that contain profane or derogatory language, video links or exceed 200 words will require approval by a moderator before appearing in the comment section. XOXO-MN