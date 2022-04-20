MadameNoire Featured Video

Blac Chyna’s mother, Tokyo Toni, has been banned from attending court as her daughter pursues a lawsuit against the Kardashian family. Thanks to a foul-mouthed Instagram Live session after the first day of juror selection, a judge from the Los Angeles Superior Court ruled that she could no longer attend.

This came after the Kardashian-Jenner’s attorney Michael Rhodes told the court that Kris Jenner “was worried about her physical safety” after Tokyo Toni made “veiled physical threats” online. Once Blac Chyna’s lawyer, Lynne Ciani, was made aware of Tokyo Toni’s rant on social media, she also agreed that she shouldn’t be present in court.

“I can’t control her mother,” Ciani said according to People. “My client wants a fair trial. I already told her it was unacceptable and she can’t be in the courtroom.”

In the Instagram Live, Tokyo Toni hurled insults at the Kardashians, whom Blac Chyna is accusing of using their power and influence over at E! to get her reality show, Rob & Chyna, pulled off the air.

“It’s just so sad. Then Khloé was shaking her f****** head off everything every juror said,” she said about Khloe Kardashian. “You all right, b****? Did you have some Xanax or something before you got there, b****?”

She continued to throw jabs, saying “they look like they dead,” called Kris Jenner “old and decrepit” and compared her to a Saw character, said the family looked homeless while in court and poked fun at their appearance saying they all had dents in their face.

After Tokyo Toni learned she was banned from the court, she promised revenge.

“This put me out the courtroom?” she is heard asking someone in a video via TMZ.

“Oh, I can’t wait. I’m gonna get that judge. Never mind.”

While outside of the courthouse, she said the family said they were scared of her while in court on April 18.

According to Page Six, since threatening a judge is federal offense, the FBI has been called.

“Nobody heard me threaten a judge,” Tokyo Toni responded via Instagram.

Blac Chyna filed the lawsuit in 2017, and announced in April 2022 that she planned on taking the Kardashians back to court. In her lawsuit, she claimed that Rob Kardashian, whom she shares daughter Dream with, “is an abuser intent on destroying” her and called the Kardashian-Jenner family “media predators” who were “slut-shaming her on social media and killing her hit television show.”

“I’m taking them to court to stand up for my legal rights and to be an example to my kids that ‘what’s right is right, what’s wrong is wrong.’ And what they did was so wrong,” she said in a statement issued via Twitter.

“I am so thankful that a jury will finally listen to what really happened behind closed doors — the lies that were told and the damage that was done. At the end of the trial, I’m going to be able to proudly tell King and Dream that I did everything I could to right the wrong that was done to me. And that, in life, it is my hope that they will be able to stand up for themselves when it matters too.”