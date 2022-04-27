MadameNoire Featured Video

Is Brittany Renner off the market? Some social media detectives believe the influencer is secretly dating rapper YG.

Speculation sparked after photos of the two surfaced online, and they looked pretty coupled up as they enjoyed some ice cream together. In one photo, Renner could be seen holding onto the “Who Do You Love?” hitmaker’s arm as they walked with their ice cream cups in hand. Another photo captured the two stars sitting at a table, where YG appeared to be leaning in real close to the Fashion Nova brand ambassador.

The gossip-stirring pics were obtained by infamous rumor starter and podcast host DJ Akademiks, so this could all be hearsay, but social media users were quick to comment underneath the romantic pic. Some folks on Instagram appeared to be all for the two dating.

“Royalty,” wrote one user, while another person on Twitter chimed in:

“Made for each other!”

Others wondered if Renner was expecting, as she appeared to be sporting what looked like a little baby bump underneath her flowing black dress.

“She look pregnant,” commented one person, while another social media detective replied:

“Why do I see a tummy?!”

Neither YG nor Renner have commented on their suspected relationship, but if the rumor is true, this would be great news for the “Judge This Cover” author who hasn’t been in a relationship since her public split with basketball star P.J. Washington.

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, Renner and Washington first began dating back in February 2019. Shortly after welcoming their son in 2021, the model and Hornets player split. P.J. took to Twitter in July, where he tweeted and deleted a message claiming that Renner was “faking” their relationship “all along.” Following their split, rumors surfaced that the 2019 NBA draft pick had to cough up nearly $200,000 per month in child support to Renner, but the chatter was all “cap”, according to one of P.J.’s Twitter posts.

Since then, it’s been pretty rough out there in the dating world for the outspoken social media star, especially since she’s been open about some of her celebrity relationships in the past. In her juicy memoir “Judge This Cover,” Renner uses fictional characters to describe some of the big athletes and rappers she’s dated in the past. One chapter titled “Evan: Flag on the play” is said to be about Colin Kaepernick, while “Frank: One and Done,” is another chapter that allegedly details her relationship with NBA star Ben Simmons. While much of the content in the book is speculation, the star did date, Lil Uzi Vert, in 2017.

