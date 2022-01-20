MadameNoire Featured Video

The Fresh & Fit podcast hosts Myron Gaines and Walter Weekes have been getting slammed ever since they were exposed for their constant bashing and disrespect of of Black women. Black Panther Leader Malik Zulu Shabazz even confronted them about their disparaging comments calling them Sambos, referring to the character from the minstrel show. Joe Budden also slammed them, calling them “ignorant, inexperienced, insecure, fragile and weak.”

Despite the criticism the show must go on. A preview of the next episode of the Off the Record podcast with DJ Akademiks, Weekes and Gaines has been released and guest Brittany Renner challenged Gaines about his comments that put women down. The teaser opens with Renner confronting Gaines about his comments during an off-air conversation between them, Weekes and DJ Akademiks where Gaines told her that he warns guys about “girls like her.” Gaines replied by telling her she wasn’t special and Renner proceeded to bomb him.

“You’re not special. You’re like other girls,” he said.

Renner replied, “What do you gain from telling girls that they are not special? How does that make you feel?… I know everything is a joke but I am asking you a real question. ‘Cause if I say, ‘You’re a b**** a** n****,’ that does something for me, right? If I insult you or if I tell you you’re not special, you’re forgettable, what does that do for me?…Again, If I just say you’re forgettable [and] that’s why I didn’t want to do you guys’ podcast. Hate the set up. The name is underwhelming. I didn’t really see the value in it.”

We are anticipating what Gaines’ response to Renner will be considering he finds joy in criticizing Black women. In case you missed it, a clip of Gaines and Weekes saying they don’t use the BLK dating app because they don’t date Black women and would rather not deal with “night riders” and a bunch of “Shaniquas” went viral after Asian Doll walked off during her guest appearance on Fresh & Fit.

Take a look at a sneak peek of Renner’s appearance below. The full episode will be released on Jan. 21.