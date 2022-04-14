MadameNoire Featured Video

Brittany Renner was dragged into another heated debate on April 11, when Cam Newtown stirred the pot with his views on modern-day “bad b*tches.”

The NFL star sparked the debate during an interview on the Million Dollarz Worth of Game Podcast, where he expressed his aversion to overly confident boss chicks. Newton said he believed individuals possessing the strong personality type did not fall in line with his definition of a woman.

“Now, a woman for me is handling your own but knowing how to cater to a man’s needs, right? And I think a lot of times when you get that aesthetic of ‘I’m a boss b*tch, I’mma this, I’mma that…No baby, but you can’t cook,” the 32-year-old shared before adding:

“You don’t know when to be quiet. You don’t know how to allow a man to lead.”

Newton’s sentiment sparked mixed reactions from both men and women online including CFO sports host J. Tuck, who appeared to have a different take on the football player’s comment.

“Cam Newton basically said he prefers an Ayesha Curry or Savannah James over a Brittany Renner .. and all y’all heard was ‘cookin’” he laughed. https://twitter.com/brittanyrennerr/status/1513669643877158913?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1513669643877158913%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hotnewhiphop.com%2Fbrittany-renner-claps-back-at-being-deemed-less-than-ayesha-curry-or-savannah-james-news.150394.html

While Newton never named dropped Renner personally during the interview, the sassy social media influencer retweeted Tuck’s comment with a few words regarding the buzzing topic.

“Some women choose to suck a d*ck and shut up, some don’t,” the mother of one tweeted, “‘Marriage is a business’ to many so yeah people play the part. Let’s stop glorifying relationships and the individuals in them we know nothing about. Most cheat with women who look nothing like their wife anyway!” she added.

“The Judge This Cover” author continued the conversation on her Instagram Story, telling her large following, according to Hot New Hip Hop:

“I know someone out there … a lot of these couples don’t even really like each other for real. You’re not even attracted to your wife. Okay? Very sad that a lot of people cannot live in their truth. Come to the light. We want to see who you really are. Why people can’t do that? Because marriage is a business to a lot of people.”

Renner added:

“It’s a preference, people want to get married for whatever reason. Let people be happy with their preferences.”

Coincidentally, back in February, Renner appeared on Cam Newton’s Funky Friday podcast, where she opened up about what she’s personally looking for in a man. The 30-year-old model also cleared up misconceptions about her tell-all book “Judge This Cover.” The juicy memoir shares details about her alleged celebrity relationships with famous athletes and hip-hop stars. Renner shares a son with the Hornets’ P.J. Washington.

Check out her interview with Newton below.

