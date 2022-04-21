MadameNoire Featured Video

Today marks the sixth year that we have been without the Artist Formerly Known As Prince and nothing has been the same since his death. The seven-time Grammy winner sadly passed away of an accidental overdose on April 21, 2016 at 57-years-old.

If you live in his hometown of Minnesota, you’ll have access to a number of events tonight that will be paying tribute to him. In honor of his legacy, a frequent collaborator of his, Liv Warfield, will be hosting a tribute concert at his estate at Paisley Park, which now serves as a concert venue and museum. If you’re not familiar with Warfield, she is described as “alternative soul with a lil bit of Rock ‘n’ Roll” that takes “cues from musical influences like Nina Simone, Etta James, Sade, Tina Turner, and Mary J. Blige.”

“A Night to Remember” will begin on April 21 at 7:30 p.m. in Chanhassen, MN. The info is available here.

If you can’t make it tonight, you can make your way to “Celebration,” the four-day festival that will take place from June 2 to June 5 at Paisley Park. The festival is making its return this year after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In honor of Prince, you can also visit B&B Theatres at the Mall of America in Bloomington to watch Purple Rain, which will be showing the at 7 p.m. One dollar of concession profits will be donated to Kamryn and Friends, a local nonprofit working to revitalize Black-owned business that were affected by the 2020 protests and riots. The Parkway Theater will also be showing Purple Rain at 8:00 p.m but will also be hosting a storytelling contest before the showing. Each contestant will have two minutes to tell their story about a time they met or saw Prince and the winner will get a gift card to Paisley Park.

