The Queen Bee is back at it again, but this time the legendary rapper’s latest collab isn’t a record-breaking album.

Lil Kim recently teamed up with Supreme to drop a unique capsule collection featuring iconic images from her debut studio album Hardcore. The Brooklyn femcee’s fun collaborative line with the famous streetwear brand features a number of unique items including a short-sleeve button-down and a skateboard that don’s an all-over print of the Bad Boy Family alum’s face. There’s also a printed t-shirt that honor’s the rapper’s classic 1996 album cover shot by photographer Michael Levine.

The long-awaited collab dropped on April 14 and sold out within a matter of minutes. Kim took to Instagram following the big news and gushed about the special moment.

“Wowwww! Everything sold out in 2 and a half minutes! God is Good! Thank U so much for your support,” the star wrote. If you missed out on the drop, no need to fret. The rapper reassured fans that there would be a restock coming soon.

“Stay tuned to my page and @supremenewyork to see..” Kim added.

Upon the project’s release in 1996, Kim’s debut full-length album broke barriers, pushing the rapper into hip-hop stardom for her punchy bars laden with raunchy sexual lyrics. The Brooklynite’s braggadocious delivery on Hardcore earned her a spot at number 11 on the Billboard 200 charts and at number three on Billboard’s Top R&B Albums. Hardcore also went certified double platinum after selling five million copies worldwide.

The rapper’s bold persona was displayed on the album’s front cover, which features her squatting down in a Patricia Field boutique duster paired with a skimpy leopard print bikini and heels. During an interview with Essence, Kim revealed that she “naturally dropped into that pose” while shooting with Levine.

“I’ve always done different poses. I’ve always did something little like that and made it my own. Biggie saw the photo and was like, “That’s her promo picture. That’s the cover,” the 47-year-old explained.

“He wanted to have it be the official cover of my album, but I think the record company had other plans and they felt that it might be just too out there for the cover,” Kim continued. “We knew, and Biggie knew, that would’ve been huge. I think, to this day, my record company regrets not putting it on my album as the official cover, because think about it—we probably would’ve sold double the records.”

According to the mother of one, the Supreme collab had been in the works since the quarantine lockdown in 2020.

” I was just at home in the office because everyone’s office was in their home at that time. They reached out, and I was like, “Let’s make it happen,” and we made it happen.”

As one of the first female M.C.s of seminal hip hop label Bad Boy Records, Kim broke barriers in the rap and high fashion worlds, bumping shoulders and wearing garments from famous designers like Marc Jacobs and Misa Hylton.

“I’m really excited about the fashion part of the next level in my career because I’ve always been a fashion girl,” Kim said while reflecting on her legacy.

“Then the fact that this sold out in two and a half minutes… If you saw the comments on my page, they’re like, “I was all the way at the checkout. I was at the home stretch and then boom, it sold out. I am mad, Kim. You got to do this again,” she added of fans reactions.

