Mary J. Blige Was “Really Pissed” For Lil Kim When Diana Ross Touched Her Breast At ’99 VMAs: “I Was Embarrassed For Kim”

During a recent Watch What Happens Live episode, Mary J. Blige was asked to speak on legendary women in music whom she’d had the chance to work with and know. One of the women who was mentioned by Andy Cohen was Lil Kim, whom the superstar singer has a long history with.

“One of the most incredible female rappers to open the door for so many women,” she said of the famed MC, whom she called a “sister.”

“She’s a trailblazer and one of the biggest rappers and most respected rappers in the business,” she added.

After lauding her talents, Blige was asked about an iconic moment she was a part of. It was the 1999 MTV VMAs, and Kim wore a custom one-shoulder jumpsuit that had only a small piece of fabric covering one of her breasts. It was a one-of-a-kind look people talk about to this day.

But Blige wasn’t asked about the outfit. Instead, Cohen inquired about whether or not she remembered what was running through her mind when she and Kim introduced Diana Ross to co-present an award and “The Boss” tapped Kim’s boob. It was a moment people, at the time, found to be hilarious, though it would likely be frowned upon in today’s day and age. Blige revealed that she actually frowned upon the moment when it happened. In a way, she felt the boob tap was like making a joke of what made Kim the ahead-of-the-time star that she was.

“I mean, I was embarrassed for Kim and I was really pissed when that happened because that’s my little sister and my friend,” she said. “Kim is courageous. She’s going to do what Kim does so I think we all should respect it. We should respect Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj and Cardi. So respect Lil Kim. This is what they do. Respect them. Aye, it’s what they do.”

If you actually look back at the moment, Blige seems visibly off after the boob flip. But then again, it’s hard to tell what her emotion throughout the entire award presentation was. Check it out for yourself below.

For the record, Lil Kim laughed off the moment when it happened, and did so again when asked about it in 2013.

“I think it was more of like a friendly, ‘Oh my God! You look sexy, girl, but do you know you have a boob hanging out?’ It was more like that.”

It’s no surprise though that Blige was so protective of Kim. The two have been friends for a very long time. We’ve got the pictures to prove how deep their bonds go. Hit the flip to see images of the ladies together, including from way, way, way back.

Mary J. Blige and Lil’ Kim during 1999 MTV VMA’s Press Room at Lincoln Center in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)