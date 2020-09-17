10 Signs Your Romantic Partner Is Feeling More Like Your Roommate In Quarantine

Remember date nights?

If you’re like many people during this pandemic, you may have noticed that the efforts you and your partner made before to keep the fire going in your relationship have fallen by the wayside. It’s understandable. With the ongoing fear of getting around too many people and catching the coronavirus, you guys have been keeping things in-house and low-key for some time. Maybe you both work from home and spend most of the day in each other’s presence, click-clacking away at computers and trying to get assignments done before the next Zoom meeting. Perhaps the stress of just trying to stay employed and healthy in general has put sexy time and romantic evenings on the back burner. It’s not a big deal until you find yourselves passing one another in your apartment or house, feeling like you spent the day doing the same thing you did the day before and the day before that. Repetitive routines are the ultimate romance killer, and can leave you feeling as though you’re living with a roommate rather than a romantic partner. It’s never too late to change that. But first, you have to recognize the signs that things are getting stale.

You Both Are Getting Way Too Comfortable

Letting out belches without a second thought? Is he passing gas and just hoping you won’t notice? Maybe you’ve forgotten to close the door when using the bathroom. It all seems like small potatoes until one day you hear him emptying his bowels and you realize things have gone too far. Maintain some of the mystery, people.