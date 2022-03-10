MadameNoire Featured Video

Nicki Minaj said VOGUE better put some respect Lil’ Kim’s name. In an interview with Joe Budden, she said if she deserves a VOGUE cover, then Lil’ Kim cannot be left out of the conversation.

“The same way I feel like I should have already been on the cover American Vogue, so should Lil’ Kim. If we being all the way a thousand…,” she said. “If this is what your magazine represents, influence…If we being honest because every single day, any female rapper when myself or Lil Kim goes on the internet, every day we see our influence. We will see our influence so I’m not gon say it’s about me only and not give that woman her just due about what she did.”

Lil’ Kim spoke out against Minaj since the start of her career for being a copycat and following her blueprint and calling it the “pinkprint.” Then time passed and Lil’ Kim said she didn’t have any hard feelings towards Minaj.

“I wish her the best. I’m past that and over that,” she told Real 92.3′ s Bootleg Kev in 2019. ”At the end of the day, stop asking me about that.”

In 2021, she also said she wanted to go song-for-song in a Verzuz matchup with Minaj. Budden brought this up to the “Do We Have A Problem?” and mentioned that possible opponents could be Lauryn Hill and Missy Elliott but mainly Lil’ Kim.

“I saw you say that you would do a Verzuz with one or two people,” he said. “We all got to guessing. I already know [who] one of those people would and should be. My guess would be [Lil] Kim.”

“I haven’t said anyone’s name,” Minaj replied with a grin. “I’m not saying anybody’s name.”

See Budden’s full interview with Minaj below.