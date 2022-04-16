MadameNoire Featured Video

Angela Simmons’ ex-fiance’s killer Michael Williams had his day in court on April 15. Williams, who fatally shot Sutton Tennyson on Nov. 3, 2018, was sentenced to life after being convicted of murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, TMZ reported. He was also hit with an additional 15 years for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Williams won’t be eligible for parole for 30 years.

After the sentencing, Simmons shared her satisfaction with the sentence via Instagram.

“Justice served today! We got you ! We got him,” Simmons wrote under a throwback picture of she, Tennyson and their son.

Simmons also spoke at Williams’ sentencing and how him killing Tennyson has affected her and their now five-year-old son’s life. Simmons said that she cries all the time because Tennyson will never get to raise his son, which is heartbreaking because he was so excited about fatherhood. It’s reported that she also shared that her son will always wonder what it is like to have a father but will carry on his legacy.

Williams surrendered to Atlanta police less than a week after killing Tennyson. Once he turned himself in with his lawyer by his side, he denied being the gunman. Despite him trying to maintain his innocence at the time, a witness testified at his bail hearing that while he was at Tennyson’s house discussing a job, Williams pulled up and shot Tennyson multiple times before speeding off in a gray BMW, WSBTV reported. Williams shot Tennyson over a dozen times in his chest, arms, stomach and legs outside of Tennyson’s garage after an argument over money escalated.

Tennyson and Simmons were engaged before breaking up in 2017.

“I’m hurting. I’m numb,” Simmons shared on social media after his death. “Thank you for the outpouring of love everyone. I can’t believe I’m even saying Rest in Peace Sutton. I promise to hold SJ down in every way I promise.”