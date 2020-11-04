Madamenoire Featured Video

Angela Simmons has been thinking about her late ex, Sutton Tennyson, the father of her son Sutton Joseph Tennyson, or SJ, due the anniversary of his death.

“2 years later … Been on my mind heavy,” she wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. “This time of year brings back so many emotions. Still missing you here . So thankful you left me with such a shining light. Knowing that you would be as proud as me of your son. I could just hear you now speaking (bragging) about him. He’s everything you ever wanted him to be and more ♥️ 🙏🏽Rest In Heaven #SuttonForever #MightAsWell”

The senior Sutton was shot and killed on November 3, 2018 in his garage in Atlanta. He reportedly got into an argument with another man and the confrontation culminated in him being shot 13 times. A man named Michael Williams was alleged to have been the gunman and was charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony. His lawyer maintained that he was innocent, and not much has been released in terms of an update on where his case stands or if the charges were dropped.

Sutton was engaged to Simmons in 2016 and she announced soon after that news that they were expecting a child. Before the end of the year, SJ was born, and she also called off the engagement. At the time she said she was walking away from what was no longer “healthy.”

“All of those who are single mothers that are hurting that want to give up … don’t!” she said while announcing their split. “Also don’t stay somewhere that you aren’t valued. And don’t allow anyone to treat you less than what you are.”

The two moved forward positively as co-parents up until his death in 2018. Earlier this year she talked about having to share with the now 4-year-old SJ that his father was not coming back.

“He comes over and I start showing him videos and pictures and stuff and he stopped, and it’s not like he’s full conversational yet, so this is what kind of makes it emotional. He’s like, ‘Is he alive?’” Simmons said. “But he doesn’t even say the word ‘alive,’ so for him to ask that is like, woah. I was like, ‘No, he’s not.’ This is the first time I’m having to explain it to him. Which is super sad because he’s 3.”

Sutton was the last serious relationship the 33-year-old was in publicly. She most recently revealed during the summer that she’s been happily dating boxer Daniel Jacobs. He too has a son from a previous relationship.