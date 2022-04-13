MadameNoire Featured Video

Lizzo is teasing her new single while also showing off her super sexy shape wear.

In a recent Instagram post, the Detroit-born singer is seen exiting a black SUV and strutting to a private jet while sporting a set from her new Yitty line. This isn’t an ordinary bralette and leggings set. Along with the black bralette, Lizzo is rocking leggings that expose her voluptuous derrière.

“SONG OF THE SUMMER DROPPING 4/14! ITS ABOUT DAMN TIME,” she captioned the video.

This new single will be her first release since she collaborated with Cardi B for their track “Rumors.” Her new release may be the lead single from an upcoming album but she hasn’t shared any details about a new project yet.

It’s only right that she show off pieces from her new Yitty shapewear line, which dropped April 12. In true Lizzo fashion, she is showing off her plus size plumpness to enforce body positivity and challenge people’s implicit disposition towards women with a few extra pounds. With Yitty, the “Truth Hurts” singer wanted to “give everyone the opportunity to speak for themselves when it comes to how their body should look and how they should feel in their body.”

“I’m selling that more than I’m selling thongs, more than I’m selling bodysuits or I’m selling shapewear,” she told The New York Times. “I’m selling a mentality that ‘I can do what I want with my body, wear what I want and feel good while doing it.’ That whatever body you are showing off, it’s not, “‘Oh, how brave.’ No. No more of that. Nothing to see here but a body, just like your body.”

The Yitty collection, which Lizzo created with Fabletics, offers bodysuits, wireless bras, shaping panties, cheek defining shorts and leggings. A VIP membership is also available.

