Congratulations are in order for Lizzo!

The 33-year-old star recently celebrated the debut of her new buzzing TV show “ Watch Out For The Big Grrrls”, with an epic street performance in Hollywood.

On March 25, Lizzo and her dance team flooded Hollywood Boulevard giving their best rendition of the “Big Grrrl” dance challenge that’s been taking the internet by storm.

"We shut DOWN Hollywood blvd (IN HEELS) last night in celebration of WATCH OUT FOR THE BIG GRRRLS– it's been crazy watching the world do our dance," the "Truth Hurts" singer wrote on Instagram about the special moment. "The big grrrl dance trend has over A BILLION VIEWS (.) !!! Keep dancing y'all! And to my big bois.. I see u," she added.

Lizzo extends her body-positive ethos into her new Amazon Prime series, which officially made its debut on Friday. The show puts 10 lucky contestants through a series of dance challenges to see who has what it takes to join the Grammy-winning artist on tour as a background dancer. Big, bold, and confident are the only requirements needed to join the elite ranks of the “Big Grrrl” dance team, a premise that Lizzo hopes to spotlight in her reality show.

“It was important that I changed the narrative of what a reality competition television show looks like,” Lizzo, who executive produced the series, explained during a panel at South By Southwest in Austin, earlier this month, according to NBC News.

“We don’t always have to be cruel,” she continued. “We can be kind, and we don’t have to pit people against each other. I feel like it’s hard enough in the dance world already for girls who look like me, so why would I create that environment in my space? If I have the power to change that, why not change that?”

While the show is a competition, some of the dancers who took part in the 8 episode series shared that they learned so much about themselves throughout the life-changing experience.

“I feel like a lot of us didn’t come on the show 100 percent ourselves, and within that process, I feel like each of us found exactly who we are,” Asia Banks, a contestant on the show told fans during the South By Southwest event.

Charity Holloway, another “Big Grrrl” competing for a spot on Lizzo’s dance team, stressed the importance of self-acceptance.

“Don’t be afraid to be an individual,” Holloway shared of her experience on the series. “It’s OK that you’re not like them. That’s what makes you special, what makes your story special.”

Did you watch the first episode of “Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls? Tell us what you think of the new series in the comments!

