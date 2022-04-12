MadameNoire Featured Video

Garcelle Beauvais recently reflected on why her brief romance with Will Smith back in the 90s ultimately didn’t turn into anything serious.

As the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star recounted on the Las Culturistas podcast, she and Smith met on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air set sometime after the actor’s divorce from Beauvais’ friend and now RHOBH co-star Sheree Zampino.

“I was an ingenue [and] he was single and a TV star so we went out a couple of times — it wasn’t a long-lasting relationship,” Beauvais said in summary of her history with Smith.

As the Coming 2 America star explained, things fizzled out after one particular call she paid the actor while he was in the car with Zampino and the son they share, Trey Smith.

Then a child, Trey let it slip that Smith was seeing the actor’s now-wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

“I remember one day calling him and he was in the car. And his son, with Sheree, [they] were in the back,” Beauvais said. “So you know, he picked up on the car or Bluetooth or whatever it was back in the day, or speakerphone — whatever it was — and he said, ‘Hey how are you doing?’ And I said, ‘I’m great.'”

“And I heard this little voice in the background go, ‘Is that Miss Jada?’ And that’s when I was like okay — I’m not the only one. Exit stage left,” Beauvais shared with a laugh, adding, “If a kid knows somebody then that person’s a little bit more important, right?!”

The actress’ retelling gives more context to the lighthearted chat viewers watched her have with Zampino about them once both dating Smith during an episode of RHOBH that aired in 2020.

Speaking on Zampino now joining as a friend of the cast for the hit Bravo show’s upcoming season, Beauvais told Las Culturalistas hosts: “It was great, and it’s so funny because she [Zampino] comes in [and] she goes ‘Did you call me for backup?'”

“It’s been great… It’s just nice to not be the only one in the room,” Beauvais mentioned about no longer being the only Black woman on the cast. “It’s nice to have someone that I know who has my back.”

