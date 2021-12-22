MadameNoire Featured Video

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will be joined by two new faces.

Full-time diamond holder Garcelle Beauvais, who joined RHOBH as its first Black cast member in Season 10, will introduce the cast to her friend and Will Smith’s ex-wife Sheree Zampino.

Zampino, 54, and Smith were married from 1992 to 1995 and share a son, Trey Smith, 29.

She’s the founder of a beauty brand named Whoop Ash and runs an online boutique called Sheree Elizabeth. She’ll serve as a “friend of the show.”

Beauvais told PEOPLE in October that she’d “love to have someone [she] can trust” on the RHOBH cast and that she’d been pitching Zampino to Bravo’s producers as a great addition.

RHOBH OG Kyle Richards’ sister, a Season 11 newbie and fan-favorite, Kathy Hilton, will return to the series as a friend of the show as well.

Starring as a full-time Housewife, the other fresh face to join the cast is businesswoman, philanthropist and mother of three Diana Jenkins, 48.

Co-stars Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung Minkoff are all returning as diamond holders to hold down the Bravo hit series.

Will you be watching?

